Have a ‘gouda’ time this Easter with St. Louis Cheese Boards

Easter is here and what better way to celebrate than with an Easter board. Tuesday morning, owner of St. Louis Cheese Boards, Allison Schilling joined Mary in studio to share their Easter Egg board and Easter Bunny board! She shares that only do they have their Easter boards, but they are also offering an Easter themed charcuterie class on April 6th at 6:30 at the Dierbergs Des Peres Culinary Center.