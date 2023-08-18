Stylist shares back to school tips and trends for teachers

Owner, Danielle Calcara, has been styling her clients for over 15 years. Calcara joined Mary in the studio to share tips for back to school fashion.

Danielle shares that she takes a personalized approach and believes everyone deserves to feel luxurious, beautiful, and confident- for all bodies and all budgets. She truly enjoys helping her clients elevate their aesthetic and self-confidence. In fact, the stylist explains that inner self-confidence, a positive mindset, and an extraordinary outfit are KEY for tackling times of adversity.