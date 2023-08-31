New teen boutique opens up in Ladue

CAKEWISH shares fun back to school looks for girls.

ST. LOUIS — CAKEWISH is a new teen/tween girls boutique located in Ladue. From occasion dressing to comfy casuals and gifts, they have all the things that girls and teens of all ages love!

Thursday morning, Vice President of Marketing for CAKEWISH, Anna Keenan, and Lead Stylist for Annie Heyward Styling, Meg Keller, joined Mary in studio to share about their back to school trends.

