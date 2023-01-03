Health and wellness expert, Kira Andersen, shares meditation tips

The mindfulness practice has been used to bring people to a calm and stable state, for centuries.

ST. LOUIS — This March, our Show Me St. Louis team is focusing on ‘mindfulness.'

We kicked things off with a visit from health and wellness expert, Kira Andersen.

Wednesday morning, Kira joined Mary in studio to share about meditation.

Kira explains stress is all around us.

In this fast paced world, it is hard not to be stressed. While some stress is helpful, it is a problem when chronic stress is present.

Meditation is proven to scientifically reduce stress.

Kira challenges our viewers to 60 seconds of meditation for one week.

Take a listen for her tips on best practice!