HealthWorks! Kids Museum creates attraction in honor of National Heart Month

ST. LOUIS — A larger than life indoor playground is what you’ll find at HealthWorks! Kids Museum, which opened on Macklind Avenue in 2016.

Since February is National Heart Month, there is another big attraction in store in the form of an inflatable, anatomically correct heart.

“Walking through the heart is exciting,” said Ashley Allen, Co-Executive Director of Operations. “You can walk through it, learn about parts of the heart, diseases of the heart, we talk about ways to keep it healthy.”

This month, the mega heart is in high demand – it might be on the museum floor, at a health fair or being rented by someone.

“It’s also Children’s Dental Health Month, and here at HealthWorks, we are able to link those two education pieces together. Because if your mouth isn’t healthy, usually that’s where health starts. And if it’s not healthy, it can carry on to different parts of your body, also,” said Dr. Kourtenay Green, Co-Executive Director of Programs.

The origins of the museum are in oral health. You can find the Dental Health Theatre that used to be on Laclede’s Landing inside HealthWorks, which helps kids connect the dots that oral health and whole-body health are connected.

During the pandemic, the museum is not open for walk-ins, but they do take reservations in groups with a 10-person minimum. It will also be a guided experience. All programs are offered virtually, as well.

With ten or more people, which is the minimum allowed, you will receive a discounted group rate of $5 per person. HealthWorks is located at 1100 Macklind Avenue in St. Louis. For more information, call (314) 241-7391 or visit hwstl.org.