Heart of STL: EarthDance Organic Farm School

Being part of the community and supporting organizations like EarthDance is part of being Serra Honda O’Fallon.

O'FALLON, Ill. — Last month Show Me St. Louis launched an exciting partnership with Serra Honda O’Fallon called Heart of STL. It highlights the many non-profits in our area that make St. Louis so great. Serra Honda truly believes in giving back to the community. They have partnered with EarthDance Organic Farm School in Ferguson for National Nutrition Month to raise money and awareness.

Winter can feel a little barren, so Serra Honda O’Fallon is branching out to support the Greater St. Louis community through National Nutrition Month this March. This is important to Serra Honda as they like to help promote a healthy lifestyle within their dealership and out to the community. They have teamed up with EarthDance Organic Farm School in Ferguson which provides community support through nutrition education. They teach people how to grow different produce and they also go into schools to teach kids about growing food.

Everyone who works at Serra Honda can pay $5 every Friday in March to wear jeans and raise money for EarthDance. They can raise anywhere from $100-$200 just in one week, and the employees love the opportunity to give back. Serra Honda is also doubling your tax refund this month up to $2,000 to put toward a new Honda. For the first time, they are even offering 0% financing on new vehicles.

If you aren’t ready to go back into the dealership just yet, Serra Honda will bring their cars to you for a test drive. Staff members wear gloves and masks, and everything is handled safely.

Learn more about EarthDance Organic Farm School here: earthdancefarms.org.

Serra Honda O’Fallon is located at 1268 Central Park Drive in O’Fallon, IL. Learn more at serrahondaofallon.com or call 618-622-0588.

Heart of STL: Eden's Army Eden's Army is helping children and families who find themselves in the CICU. ST. LOUIS - Eden's Army is a nonprofit created by a truly gracious couple in Belleville, Illinois. They lost their newborn daughter about seven years ago.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.