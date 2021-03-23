Heart of STL: EarthDance Organic Farm School

EarthDance wants to help share organic food knowledge and resources with their community.

FERGUSON, Mo. — Last week we introduced you to Serra Honda O’Fallon’s charity partner of the month, EarthDance Farms. Courtney got to visit EarthDance Organic Farm School to see firsthand how they are directly helping the St. Louis community.

Courtney described being at EarthDance as feeling like you are in the countryside, not in the middle of the city of Ferguson. It is right in the heart of the community, but when you step on the farm you feel like you are in a different place.

Deborah Rice-Carter has been part of EarthDance Organic Farm School since 2017 and she describes herself as an outdoorsy, nature-oriented person. She lives very close to the farm and is retired. Deborah keeps busy as the farm’s community outreach manager. The Ferguson-Florissant school district serves some of the food that EarthDance grows and Deborah loves introducing the kids there to the raw food.

EarthDance is an Organic Farm School, so their mission is not only growing the food but also to teach other people about why local and organic farming matters. They bill themselves as the oldest organic farm west of the Mississippi. Recently, it has seen a resurgence in homegrown food.

The non-profit farm offers classes to the community like its upcoming spring training program. The free, five-week gardening course will teach people in Ferguson and surrounding cities how to successfully grow food even if you don’t have a large farm. Even if you only have one small space indoors and a container, you can grow tomatoes, herbs, and more. Anyone can volunteer on the farm and it is a way to grow both produce and relationships.

This summer, EarthDance is opening its first pay what you can farm stand helping to make organic food accessible to everyone. Their food is of top-notch quality, and they want to share that with the community. The more volunteers they have, the more food they can get out.

EarthDance Organic Farm School is in Ferguson at 233 S Dade Ave. Give them a call at 314-521-1006 or visit earthdancefarms.org.

Serra Honda O’Fallon is giving back to EarthDance Farms the whole month of March with employees being able to pay to wear jeans on Fridays. They are also doubling your tax refunds this month up to $2,000 to put towards a new Honda. For the first time ever, they are also offering 0% financing on all new vehicles. Call 618-622-0588 or visit serrahondaofallon.com.

Heart of STL: EarthDance Organic Farm School Being part of the community and supporting organizations like EarthDance is part of being Serra Honda O'Fallon. O'FALLON, Ill. - Last month Show Me St. Louis launched an exciting partnership with Serra Honda O'Fallon called Heart of STL. It highlights the many non-profits in our area that make St.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.