Heart of STL: Mighty Oakes Heart Foundation

Follow the Mighty Oakes Heart Foundation journey.

ST. LOUIS — For National Heart Month, we are highlighting organizations that are making a difference not just in February, but all year long. Might Oakes Heart Foundation celebrates 10 years, and despite the pandemic, they are mightier than ever.

Becky Ortyl says that she never would have guessed 10 years ago that the Mighty Oakes heart Foundation would be were it is today. Mighty Oakes Heart Foundation carries on the legacy of Oakes Ortyl, a mighty warrior born with a congenital heart defect who lived a short 15 months.

Over the past 10 years, the foundation has been supporting families of children with CHD both financially and emotionally. During the pandemic the organization has been doing really big things to meet the needs of families. Becky tells us they are helping to pay for mortgagees, rent, travel expenses, medical equipment for homes and more. They don’t want families to feel stressed or rushed to get back to work if their child is in the hospital.

Traditionally, the organization covers three months of expenses, but doubled that during the pandemic. Becky knows from experience that the best medicine these children will receive is the loving presence of their parents.

Mighty Oakes Hart Foundation is spreading love everywhere they can, and during every month of the year. You may have seen the red hearts around Webster Groves, and those help raise money for the organization.

To make a donation or follow their journey, visit mightyoakes.org.

Heart of STL: Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation Spread Love, support mental health, and help fund new technology with the Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation. February is Heart Month and here at Show Me St. Louis, we are partnering with Serra Honda to shed some light on local heart organizations. We are starting the Heart of STL series with the Ollie Hinkle Heart foundation.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.