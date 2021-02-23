Heart of STL: The Fit and Food Connection

The Fit and Food Connection helps to provide fitness, food, and nutritional education to those who need it most.

ST. LOUIS — All February we are partnering with Serra Honda O’Fallon to shed light on great local organizations for National Heart Month. Today we are introducing you to The Fit and Food Connection. This is a local non-profit with a mission to make sure everyone in St. Louis has access to heart-healthy food and fitness, even if they can’t afford it.

The Fit and Food Connection has helped countless people in the St. Louis area. It offers food access and wellness programs to underserved communities for free. The non-profit combats food insecurity in those communities by delivering food with a healthy helping of nutritional education. The organization also offers free exercise classes and one-on-one training. Right now those services are focused north of the city, but the organization recently expanded into the South City and South County area.

It is more than just the pantry or a fitness class, the organization tries to start with small changes so people can really see results. They also try to help people learn to relieve stress and think more positively. The Fit and Food Connection formally started about 6 years ago, but the work started long before that.

The organization depends on its volunteers and would love for you to join them in their mission. Donations are always helpful as well. For the first time in the organization’s history, they are matching every dollar given so your donation can go twice as far. You can go to their website and social media pages (Facebook and Instagram) to donate.

If you or someone you know could use food assistance, call the Food Assistance hotline at 314-649-7367. For all other information, call the Fit and Food Connection at 314-312-2746.

Heart of STL: Mighty Oakes Heart Foundation Follow the Mighty Oakes Heart Foundation journey. ST. LOUIS - For National Heart Month, we are highlighting organizations that are making a difference not just in February, but all year long. Might Oakes Heart Foundation celebrates 10 years, and despite the pandemic, they are mightier than ever.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.