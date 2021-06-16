Wellness Wednesday: Heartland Women’s Healthcare

According to recent reports, there has been a drop in pregnancy and birth rates, which is common after a global pandemic.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Show Me St. Louis host Dana Dean visited Heartland Women’s Healthcare in Wentzville to chat with midwife Jane Vesel about important trends in women’s health.

According to recent reports, there has been a drop in pregnancy and birth rates, which is common after a global pandemic. With lower cases of COVID-19 and vaccines on the uptick, many women are now contemplating the next step in their reproductive journey.

Dana also spoke with Dr. Emily Sammons from the Lake Saint Louis office about why women’s healthcare specialists differ from primary care providers.

Heartland Women’s Healthcare has 14 locations with offices in Lake Saint Louis (1000 Edgewater Point Ste. 200) and Wentzville (1271 Wentzville Parkway). For more information, visit usaobgyn.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.