Helfer's Pastries provides your Mardi Gras must-haves

ST. LOUIS — Looking to treat yourself this Fat Tuesday? Helfer’s Pastries is a second generation, family owned bakery. The family business specialize in baked goods, cakes, and breads. They pride themselves in using excellent ingredients to provide exceptional products.

Thursday morning, owner, Jamie Lewis, alongside her husband, Cameron, and their daughter Emmy, joined Mary in studio. The dynamic duo shared about their upcoming sweet treats for Mardi Gras including King Cakes and Paczkis. Lewis explained she took over her parents bakery last year when they chose to retire. Now, she finds her own 3 daughters growing up the same way she did, watching their parents bake in the kitchen.