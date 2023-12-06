Adopt a pup, enjoy a pop at the Pets & Pops Block Party on June 17

ST. LOUIS — On Saturday, June 17, from 9:00am to 1:00pm, Hello Juice Kirkwood is throwing a summer block party benefiting Gateway Pet Guardians.
The Pets and Pops block party celebrates the launch of Hello Juice's latest summer popsicle collection while helping adoptable pets from Gateway Pet Guardian's find a forever home. Swing by and try their new popsicle flavors, and even grab a pet-friendly popsicle for your pup! This is a family and pet- friendly event, and they will have little baby pools set up to help cool down your pups and lite bites from Chicken Out while supplies last.
Summer Popsicle Collection Flavors:
- Lavender & Lemonade: Pineapple, Blueberry, Lemon, Lavender
- Karen: Watermelon, Apple, Strawberry, Lemon
- Summer Solstice: Green Apple, Lemon, Ginger, Honey
- Orange
- Green Apple
- Pineapple
Hello Juice is a health-focused juice bar specializing in cold-pressed juice and organic craft smoothie bowls and now, popsicles! They have two St. Louis locations in both The Grove and Kirkwood neighborhoods.
Gateway Pet Guardians is a local Animal Rescue and Pet Resource Center. They work to provide affordable, accessible, quality pet resources and champion a thriving pet welfare community throughout they St. Louis and Metro East Area.
To learn more about Hello Juice and the Pets and Pops event follow along on Instagram at @hellojuicestl or visit Hellojuicestl.com. To learn more about Gateway Pet Guardians you can visit Gatewaypets.com.