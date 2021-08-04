Help grant wishes just like Hannah’s with Make A Wish

This year’s Walk for Wishes is coming up on Saturday, April 10th.

ST. LOUIS — Make A Wish’s annual fundraiser called Walk for Wishes is happening this Saturday! It raises funds to grant the wishes of children facing critical illnesses. Courtney is introducing us to Hannah, and your donation could help kids just like her.

Hannah spent her whole life dreaming about going to Paris and has also spent her whole life with a rare congenital heart defect. Make A Wish was able to help send her to France, and she says that she felt so good while she was there. Hannah explains that she was so happy to feel like a normal kid for the first time.

Between hospital visits and 15 open heart surgeries, normal has been hard to come by for Hannah. She also has had to miss a lot of school. She says that she feels there is a normal world and a hospital world, and she grew up in the hospital world. Hannah is in college now and already has her sights set on a master’s degree to become a secondary education teacher. While it may not be easy living with her heart problem and the autoimmune disorders that have come with it, she has learned to embrace it as part of herself.

Hannah’s France trip was just as amazing as she thought it would be. She even got to fulfill her main wish of seeing the Eiffel Tower.

Donations for this year’s Walk for Wishes will go directly towards granting the wishes just like Hannah’s. Courtney and Dana are both looking to raise $1,000 each in donations. Learn more and donate at walkwithksdk.com.

This year’s Walk for Wishes will take place on April 10th. The community is invited to register, create, or join a team to walk wherever you are. Use the hashtag #walkforwishesSTL to celebrate making wishes come true.

