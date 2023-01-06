Help Gratitude House, the new sober living house, find a home with charity concert

On Saturday June 3rd, The Fabulous Carter, Cash and Cline Show will take the stage at Sheldon Concert Hall. 100% of the proceeds benefit Gratitude House, a new sober-living community for women in St. Louis County. Learn more about Gratitude House at https://gratitudehousestl.org/. Buy tickets to the concert at https://www.metrotix.com/events/detail/carter-cash-cline.