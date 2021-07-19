Help & Hope: Aviary Recovery Center shares tips for those going through recovery this summer

EOLIA, Mo. — If you are in recovery for alcoholism, summer activities may seem like bad news.
It can seem like alcohol is unavoidable during the long, hot days of summer. That can be a real challenge for someone in recovery.
That’s where Aviary Recovery Center comes in and is there for you if you are struggling.
Here are some tips:
Tip #1: Know who your friends are.
Tip #2: Know your alternatives and exit strategies.
Tip #3: Have an exit plan.
Tip #4: Stick with the program.
It’s located at 22933 Highway 61 in Eolia, Missouri. For more information, call (888) 435-5540 or visit aviaryrecoverycenter.com.
THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.
SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.