Help & Hope: Cleanliness & Recovery

In today's 'Help and Hope' segment 'Aviary Recovery Center' is sharing ideas on how cleanliness can actually benefit your recovery.

We all know that a messy environment can cause stress in a number of different ways.

Aviary Recovery Center says when you are in recovery, keeping things clean is a great way to stay clean.

A cluttered space can be visually overwhelming.

Your eye searches for order but can't find it when things are a mess.

That sense of chaos can make it extremely difficult to relax.

Aviary Recovery Center says that's true during the day—and even more true in the evening when a cluttered sleeping area can make it difficult to get to sleep.

Aviary Recovery Center recommends anything you can do to improve the quality of your sleep is a good way to protect your sobriety.

A less obvious benefit of decluttering is that it can give one self a quick sense of accomplishment that can help you out of a bad mood or a sense of being stuck or bored.

A small thing, but it can be a powerful, positive lift nonetheless.

Aviary Recovery Center wants to remind you that you don't have to completely rearrange your life or throw away all your stuff or do anything drastic to experience the benefits of cleaning up.

Even a tiny bit of straightening up can reduce your stress, boost your mental health, and protect your sobriety.

Aviary Recovery Center also recommends that the best part of your recovery and staying clean is to clean the drugs out of your system.

If you are struggling with drugs or alcohol, cleaning up your living or work space does not need to be your top priority.

Instead, they say you should prioritize getting help for your substance use disorder.

The Aviary Recovery Center has a blend of expertise and compassion that allows them to create effective, evidence-based, personalized treatment plans.

In addition to addressing your addiction, they can help you address any co-occurring mental health disorders.

As they've noted, sobriety and good mental health are intertwined.

At Aviary Recovery Center they work hard to ensure you have the strategies and resources you need to maintain both.

If your ready for a clean start - the Aviary Recovery Center can help.

