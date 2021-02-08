Help & Hope: Tips to prioritize your wellbeing

Aviary Recovery Center encourages making yourself a priority.

ST. LOUIS — Aviary Recovery Center believes the first key to tackling mental health is to take care of yourself.

If you don’t make taking care of yourself a priority, you won’t be able to take care of anyone else – no matter how much you may want to.

The first tip when it comes to prioritizing your wellbeing is to insist on self-care. When we are caring for someone else, it can be easy to forego taking care of ourselves.

But self-care is not selfish.

Ignoring your own physical and mental wellbeing is not sustainable in the long run. Prioritize healthy eating, regular exercise and consistent sleep.

Accomplishing these things may mean setting some clear boundaries regarding your availability. Protect your personal time so that you can recharge.

The second tip is to limit your focus to the things that actually are within your control. For example, you should not feel obligated to loan your loved one money if you suspect they will use it to purchase drugs or alcohol.

You should feel free to insist that alcohol and drugs are not allowed in your home. You can offer to help your loved one find a treatment center and other resources that may help them.

These things are under your control, and your decisions about them can support your mental health while also encouraging your loved one to get help.

Lastly, Aviary Recovery Center recommends not keeping your feelings bottled up. You should find a healthy way to process your emotions – whether that’s through counseling, journaling, or even some form of vigorous exercise, and more. The important thing is to make sure you are not suppressing your emotions to your own detriment.

For more information about Aviary Recovery Center, call (888) 435-5540 or visit aviaryrecoverycenter.com. It’s located at 22933 Highway 61 in Eolia, Missouri.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.