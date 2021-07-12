Help & Hope: A Commitment to Giving Back Can Make You Merrier

The holidays can be stressful, but small acts of kindness can help

ST. LOUIS — Any of the holidays near the end of the year can be a major cause of stress. And if you are in recovery from a substance use disorder, those stressors can be even worse.

Aviary Recovery Center discusses how A Commitment to Giving Back Can Make You Merrier. Small acts of kindness can make a big difference and help you maintain sobriety.

You can help an older neighbor or family member hang their outdoor lights for the season, help dig out snow from driveways, or even help jumpstart a car that has died in the cold.

Another idea of a small act of kindness would be to make donations of food or personal hygiene items to shelters and pantries.

There are many different ways this holiday season you can give back and make the season joyful for yourself and others.

Aviary Recovery Center is located at 22933 Highway 61 in Eolia, Missouri. For more information, call (888) 435-5540 or visit aviaryrecoverycenter.com.

