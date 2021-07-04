Help kids like Lavender by participating in the Walk for Wishes

Help grant the wishes of critically ill children through the Make A Wish foundation.

ST. LOUIS — This Saturday, Make A Wish will hold its annual fundraiser, Walk for Wishes. It raises money to grant wishes of children facing critical illnesses. Today, we meet Lavender. Your donations can help kids just like her.

Love blooms in the home of four-year-old Lavender. She has a rare genetic disorder called Trisomy 18. This will cause Lavender some developmental delays and she lives with a trach and a feeing tube, but her parents say she is the happiest person in the world.

Make A Wish Foundation of Missouri Kansas is granting a life-changing wish for Lavender. She will be getting her very own pool! Her dad says that because she is non-verbal, you have to pay attention to what Lavender likes and dislikes. He goes on to explain that whenever his wife puts Lavender in water, she just sits back and smiles. A pool will help medically as well by allowing her to participate in water therapy.

You can help kids just like Lavender. Donations for this year’s Walk for Wishes will go directly towards granting the wishes of critically ill children. Courtney and Dana are both looking to raise $1,000 each in donations. Learn more and donate at walkwithksdk.com.

This year’s Walk for Wishes will take place on April 10th. The community is invited to register, create, or join a team to walk wherever you are. Use the hashtag #walkforwishesSTL to celebrate making wishes come true.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

