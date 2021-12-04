Help Points of Light, United Way, and Phillips 66 give back to the community!

April is Global Volunteer Month and no act is too small.

ST. LOUIS — Natalye Paquin with Points of Light and Sonya Reed with Phillips 66 are here to discuss how every action matters and no act is too small when it comes to volunteering.

Natalye explains that Global Volunteer Month is a month where we can take a little space to recognize and inspire volunteers. They do a lot of work in our communities, so this is a time where we can say thank you and inspire others to get involved. She goes on to say that through the pandemic we have learned that the human spirit will not be denied. People are being resourceful, innovative, and creative in how they serve each other and in how they work in the community.

Supporting volunteerism is part of the core values at Phillips 66 and that goes along with safety, honor, and commitment. Sonya says that it is also about what we do, how we show up, and the impact that we have. Giving back to the community has been part of the Phillips 66 mission from the beginning. This gives Phillips 66 employees the opportunity to something bigger than themselves and also creates loyalty and comradery within the organization.