Help Urban Harvest STL reach $4,000 goal on Give STL Day!

This Give STL Day help Urban Harvest STL expand their impact by supporting educational programs.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — "We're trying to show them that food doesn't come from a grocery store," says Katie Houck.

Katie is the Executive Director of Urban Harvest STL. The nonprofit manages 5 urban farms within the City of St. Louis. One of those farms is at the Guardian Angel Settlement Association's Child Development Center.

Reona Wise is the President and CEO of Guardian Angel.

Wise says the program, "came from them saying, 'we want to make sure that we think about areas that that need fresh gardening and growing' but then how do we incorporate the gardening and the fresh fruits and the vegetables and the flowering right into curriculum."

While our littlest learners are living in the era of instant gratification, lessons of the garden like patience and hard work are invaluable.

"Allowing kids to see a process. Now, we've got to watch the seed and then the seed gets to grow a little bit, which is what our little people are doing. They grow a little bit and they learn a little bit every day," Wise says.

Along with education, Urban Harvest STL helps the entire family by providing recipes and fresh produce to take home.

"We have a similar site at Flance Early Learning Center so that we can provide a garden curriculum and fresh produce to probably about a thousand people. When you take the children and their families and the communities that are involved in those two gardens," Houck says.

In 2023, the nonprofit will work with 155 preschoolers, 32 apprentices and over 50 workshop attendees, introducing them to nature, gardening and local food. Now, you have the chance to support their important work on Give STL Day. You can help Urban Harvest STL reach their goal of $4,000 this Wednesday by visiting givestlday.org/urbanharveststl.

Although Give STL Day is the day of the big push, you can donate to nonprofits of your choice early through the Give STL Day website.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.