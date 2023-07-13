Helping kids become better swimmers with Goldfish Swim School

Goldfish provides indoor, year-round swim lessons to children ages 4 months to 12 years old.

It is the season of swimming! But, as your kids are headed to the pool this summer, Goldfish Swim School wants you to be prepared!

Goldfish provides indoor, year-round swim lessons to children ages 4 months to 12 years old in a safe setting with highly trained instructors.

Their method, the science of swim play, helps to build life skills both in and out of the water with play-based learning! Techniques kids learn include the fin fin belly flipper, crab pinchers, and the jump and turn, swim back to the wall.

Families interested in learning more about goldfish swim school can reach out to schedule a free trial class.