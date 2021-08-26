Hendel’s: A restaurant in Florissant with a unique past and a bright future

It was once a grocery store, meat market, candy store, and butcher shop.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Hendel’s has been a restaurant for 27 years in Old Town Florissant. That’s a long time but just a blip on the radar for this old building.

The Bennetts have made upgrades to the building since they took over – from adding an open-air front porch room, an expanded patio space, and the wondrous garden.

Whether you eat inside or outside, you can dig into dishes like Cajun Carbonara. The delicious food and the longtime employees bring in customers time and time again.

Hendel’s just held a party for their popular bartender, Mike Powers, for his 15-year work anniversary. He even got his own post card.