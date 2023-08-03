Hi-Pointe to Host a Free Red Carpet Oscar® Watch Party

Cinema St. Louis and the Hi-Pointe Theater are hosting an Oscar® Watch Party on Sunday.

ST. LOUIS — On Sunday, March 12th, Cinema St. Louis will welcome movie fans to walk the red carpet under the shining lights of the Hi-Pointe Theatre for an evening of fun, drinks & concessions, games & prizes, and a free telecast of the 95th Academy Awards.

Guests are encouraged to walk the red carpet in style. Dress in your evening best and pose like a star or get into character and participate in the 2023 Nominee Costume Contest. Candy, the best popcorn in town, soda, water, and spirits are available for purchase (must be 21 or older to consume alcohol).