Hi-Pointe to Host a Free Red Carpet Oscar® Watch Party

ST. LOUIS — On Sunday, March 12th, Cinema St. Louis will welcome movie fans to walk the red carpet under the shining lights of the Hi-Pointe Theatre for an evening of fun, drinks & concessions, games & prizes, and a free telecast of the 95th Academy Awards.
Guests are encouraged to walk the red carpet in style. Dress in your evening best and pose like a star or get into character and participate in the 2023 Nominee Costume Contest. Candy, the best popcorn in town, soda, water, and spirits are available for purchase (must be 21 or older to consume alcohol).
Test your movie skills by participating in the ballot contest. For a $10 contribution (or more), you can cast your ballot online in advance or on paper before 7 pm at the event. The attendee who receives the highest score will receive a 2023 Hi-Pointe Prize Pack.