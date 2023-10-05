High School junior wins a new Ford Mustang

One lucky student won a Ford Mustang in the First Annual Clement Ford Drive for Excellence program

Trent Stuerman, a Junior at Liberty High School in Wentzville, was the lucky winner of a new Ford Mustang at the first annual Clement Ford Drive For Excellence Program ceremony. The ceremony honored 20 local high school students for their academic achievements during the 2022-2023 school year. The 20 students were drawn out of hundreds of high school students that submitted their report cards to the Drive For Excellence Program at Clement Ford during the current school year.

Wednesday morning, Penuel Raj Clement, owner of Clement Auto Group, joined Mary in studio to share this program allows them to give back to the community, and the best way to do that is through students. Learn more about further programs by visiting ClementFord.com.

