High school musicians from across the state of Missouri set out on European tour

Over 50 high school students from across the state of Missouri are coming together with one goal. Making music! Introducing the Missouri Ambassadors of music! For over 50 years, the ambassadors of music tours have offered talented student musicians the chance to explore Europe with once in a lifetime cultural experiences and performances along the way.

The long standing tradition has even been passed through generations.

“I have had the opportunity to do this 3 times, the first time in 1991 as a high school student myself, then I came back with my oldest daughter, and now doing this again with my middle daughter, Whitney,” says Christi Farmer.

“I am very excited because my mom and sister both went on this trip, and I have been excited about it since my sister went 5 years ago. So, it will be fun; I have never been out of the country before,” says Whitney Farmer.

This summer, students are traveling to 5 different countries including the birthplace of classical music! The group includes a choir, jazz band, concert band, and string orchestra, all who have the opportunity to perform!

Jeff Sandquist has been a choral director for 24 years before retiring. Now, as the tour coordinator, he shares no experience is quite like performing in Europe.

“They get to perform for European audiences, and European audiences are just phenomenal, the music culture there is so strong. People say ‘who is going to come to the concert?’ Well, tons of people come to the concert, it really is an rewarding experience for the students,” says Jeff Sandquist, Tour Coordinator for Missouri Ambassadors of Music.