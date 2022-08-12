x
Show Me St. Louis

Holiday entertaining and hosting ideas with Josh McBride

Josh McBride shares tips for easy holiday entertaining.

The holidays are quickly approaching, and with the holiday comes entertaining & hosting parties. 

Entertainment & Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride shared some ideas on some delicious treats and hosting gifts for that go perfect holiday celebration.

Make sure you follow Josh, @JoshyMcB for his annual 12 Day holiday giveaway contest on Instagram. You must be following to enter & win.

Items mentioned include:

  1. Martini & Rossi Aperitivo - Local Liquor Stores
  2. Otterbox- Otterbox.com
  3. Blue Diamond Almonds- Amazon/Major Retailers
  4. Aplenty- Amazon Fresh

