Holiday Entertaining Tips with Josh McBride

ST. LOUIS — The holidays are upon us and with the holidays comes holiday entertaining.
Our friend Entertainment & Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride is back with us to share some tips on how to successfully entertain this season.
Make sure you follow Josh, @JoshyMcB for his annual 14 Day holiday giveaway contest on Instagram. You must be following to enter and win.
Items mentioned include:
- Planet Oat Oatmilk
- Violife Just Like Cream Cheese
- BinaxNOW Self Test by Abbott- Walgreens, Walmart, CVS
THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.
SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.