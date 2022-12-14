Holiday gift ideas on a budget with online retailer Zulily

New research from online retailer Zulily shows that inflation has impacted 92% of household budgets.

With ongoing inflation, these days, we all want to capture the best deals.

New research from online retailer Zulily shows that inflation has impacted 92% of household budgets, but moms really want to celebrate the holidays with must-have gifts under the tree.

Lifestyle expert Amy E. Goodman shared some great deals on wallet-friendly gifts for everyone on your list.

Zulily is an online superstore that delivers a fun shopping experience for moms without breaking the bank.

Now, along with daily deals – those flash sales – moms’ favorite brands like LEGO, Levi's, and more are available every day at prices moms can’t resist. It’s a one-stop-shop – and we all know that convenience, a bit of fun, and anything that saves money and time is something every mom needs.

Whether you are shopping for the kids—or yourself—Zulily has something for everyone in the family this holiday season. Including some great deals on the essentials we need every day such as shoes. Clarks Shoes -known for being as comfortable as they are stylish and guaranteed to inspire confidence with every step. At Zulily you can find them at just $24.99 and under.

Another popular brand of fashionable, comfortable sneakers are from SOREL. They are designed to make you look and feel great whatever you are doing. At Zulily you can find them at $29.99, that’s up to 80% off. From flip flops, loafers and slides to the classic clogs, CROCS are available in an assortment of colors and patterns to match any style and at a great price.

You can give the gift of all-day comfort with wool-blended socks and clothing from Smartwool. These are designed to bring ultimate comfort and softness to all your outdoor adventures. And a gift item for everyone in the family are tee shirts from Life is Good. Made with breathable cotton for lasting comfort, these soft tees with charming graphics help you ease through the day. Best of all, they are under $15 dollars, so they will be a budget-friendly gift for everyone under the tree.

So many kids love to build and whether the little builder in your life is an aspiring architect or future ruler envisioning their royal castle, this comprehensive play set helps them flex their frontal lobe during creative play. The magnets on the edges help each tile stay in place and a 61-piece 3-D Magnetic Building Tile Play Set from PicassoTiles is just $22.99 at Zulily.

A great gift for the toddlers in your life is the Mercedes G-Wagon Push Car. It has cute Mercedes styling, under-seat storage, a realistic steering wheel, horn and plays music. It is a great gift at 75% off, and you can get it for just $29.99 at Zulily. Another ride on favorite is the Mercedes 4-in-1 Push Car. Little speedsters can zoom into fun with this car that can be converted into a walking car, a riding car, a stroller car and a push car with a swing options. Its working LED lights add realistic fun and it’s just $59.99.

Another thing many of us use every day is makeup and Zulily is offering 50% off Laura Geller makeup including gorgeous makeup palettes for the face and eyes including eyeshadow palettes with a mix of matte and shimmery finishes.

Download Zulily’s app or visit Zulily.com for products like these and more.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.