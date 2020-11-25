At Home is the Holiday Headquarters!

At Home is crazy about Christmas and they have everything you need and more to decorate and gift this year.

ST. LOUIS — It seems everyone is decorating a little earlier for the holidays this year. At Home is the ultimate holiday headquarters and it has everything you need!

At Home loves the holidays and they have over 100 Santa Clauses, almost 100 nutcrackers, and something to fit any style of home. They have every look at every price point.

Grace Mitchell is excited to work with At Home on her Christmas collection. She says that she likes a soft, elegant Christmas so she incorporated a lot of woodland animals layered with silver, white, and soft blue. This makes an elegant but still happy holiday look. She also tried to incorporate the idea of a vintage look into the ornaments.

This year is all about nostalgia, so At Home wants to make sure you know about their Snowed In collection to go with that theme. Holiday Hoedown is back, too, and this year they focused on making it even cozier.

At Home is also excited to share their partnership with FAO Schwarz. This is the only place you will find the FAO Schwarz holiday décor assortment. They have everything from toys to games and more. You can even sign up to win a FAO Schwarz gift card.

For more holiday inspiration visit athome.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.