Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari is the cleanest park in the world!

Now is a great time to check out Holiday World and Spashin’ Safari for some clean family fun!

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari can be a day trip from St. Louis as it is just 3 hours away! And did you know Holiday World has been named the cleanest park in the world since before the iPhone was invented? That is just one of the reasons to visit, and there are so many more. Matt Eckert is here to tell us more.

Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari’s reputation of being so clean is more important than ever right now. Even with the title of cleanest park in the world, they have still stepped up their game to keep visitors safe. They examined every possible touch point of a guest’s journey, there are social distancing markers throughout the park, employees wear masks, and more.

There is also a new water coaster called the Cheetah Chase. It operates with hyrdo-blast technology. While you ride, you are racing another person at the same time on the attached slide. You come off totally drenched which is great for hot summer days!

Holiday World and Spashin’ Safari is open daily right now through the second week of August. After that they will go down to weekends only through the end of September. The park is in Santa Claus, Indiana. You can learn more at HolidayWorld.com and be sure to check out the giveaway on our Facebook page!

