Loyal to Local: Hollis Leather

Each handbag and leather keychain are created 100% by hand using locally sourced leather.

ST. LOUIS — Hollis Leather is a female-owned business that employs classic leather working techniques to create durable and elegant pieces.

Kristin McDonough has always loved to work with her hands. As she was dabbling in metalwork around the same time, she learned about leatherworking.

Unlike many art forms, there is little opportunity to take classes in leatherwork techniques. However, there was a leather supply store near her house where she took a few workshops, picked up some leather and started practicing.

She says leatherwork seemed like a lost art, which motivated her to create a bag that was more durable than the fast-fashion pieces she had been using, without compromising on style.

Each handbag and leather keychain are created 100% by hand using locally sourced leather. Customization of color, straps and closures are available to make each bag uniquely yours.

Kristin uses saddle stitch technique in her work. “That basically is like this old-school hand stitching technique, and it basically locks each stitch in place so that if one rattles, like one comes out, then the whole line doesn’t unravel. So, it’s just a more durable way to stitch that can’t be replicated in a machine.”