Home tips for the winter season from Approved Home Improvements

James Anderson from Approved Home Improvements joins Mary to share tips on preparing your home this winter season.

ST. LOUIS — Even with the sunshine today, believe it or not, the winter season is just around the corner! Our Show Me teams wants you to be prepared, and that includes your home, too.

James Anderson from Approved Home Improvements stopped by to share tips on preparing your home this winter season. Two things that are for sure in St. Louis: unpredictable weather and brick homes.

The rapid changes in weather this time of year in our city can lead to damage in brick and chimneys.

Approved Home Improvements has been making St. Louis homes safer since 1991. The local business offers a full range of services to address all types of chimney problems, from missing dampers to charred flues. Their goal is to restore your chimney, not just repair it.

From now until November 30, the local business is offering 20% off exterior tuck-pointing. Call Approved Home Improvements to gobble up these savings today!

For further information visit ahillcstl.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.