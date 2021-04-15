HomeVestors helps people sell their houses efficiently

There is a lot of competition in the home market right now, and HomeVestors can help you get exactly what you want from your sale.

ST. LOUIS — You have probably heard of the “We Buy Ugly Houses” people, but what you may not know is they don’t just buy houses for cash for those with “ugly homes.” They purchase from many local homeowners who are taking advantage of the historic market growth and low mortgage rates to move up! Greg Kilper of the St. Louis HomeVestors is here to tell us more.

Greg tells us that HomeVestors goes out to speak with homeowners, and many of them have a lot of equity in their homes right now. HomeVestors then tries to custom tailor solutions to help sell a home efficiently whether the seller is looking for a specific timeline or doesn't want to worry about inspection contingencies, etc.

In the local real estate market right now, Greg says that home prices keep going up and there is a limited inventory on the market. There is quite a bit of competition to buy a house, so people like the idea of knowing that the person buying their home is not going to mess around on the sale.

So, HomeVestors buys much more than just “ugly houses.” They see a whole array of houses and they are happy to help with all of them. Greg tells us about the process of working with sellers, starting with someone calling in or emailing so HomeVestors can learn about their situation and about what they are trying to accomplish. If it something they can help with, HomeVestors will then set up an appointment to go out and see the property and see if they can help sell the home.

Greg says this is a great time to sell if you are thinking about doing it. Learn more at webuyuglyhouses.com/st-louis or call 1-800-44-BUYER. You can also find them on Facebook.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.