Honey I’m Home Nutritious Foods expands with Clayton storefront

ST. LOUIS — Honey I’m Home Nutritious Foods started in founder, Ginelle Bess’s Aunt’s kitchen August of 2018. Meal prepping was something Bess began to do when she started working two jobs to make ends meet & save herself some time and money.

Now, the meal prep service has grown beyond door to door! Bess joined Mary in the Show Me kitchen to share about Honey I’m Home’s latest expansion. Honey I’m Home is now a one stop shop for all things health. Customers can now pick up their meals to go or sit down and dine in person in their new storefront.