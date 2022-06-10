x
Honey I'm Home Nutritious Foods launches their fall and winter menu items

The small, local meal prep company is a great option for lunch, dinner, and snacks.

ST. LOUIS — It is a tale we all know far too well. 

You come home from a long day at work and think to yourself, 'now I have to cook?!' 

Well, luckily, Honey I'm Home Nutritious Foods is ready to make your life that much easier! 

The small, local meal prep company is a great option for lunch, dinner, and snacks. 

Honey I'm Home is prepping these delicious dishes out of a shared kitchen in Fenton, MO and delivering meals to the Greater St. Louis area.

Use the code SHOWMESTL to save 10% OFF your first order.

