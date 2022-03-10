Honor Our Brave: 2022 Inaugural Folds of Honor St. Louis Gala

ST. LOUIS — Folds of Honor St. Louis provides life-changing scholarships to local spouses and children of fallen or disabled US service members.
This November you're encouraged to join Folds of Honor at their upcoming Inaugural Gala on Saturday, November 5, to Honor our Brave and discuss their new expanded mission to support all first responders.
The evening will include Live and Silent Auctions, Special guest 5-Star Recipient Speaker Karen Marie Barker and Michael “Boots” Barker-Retired Navy SEAL; and featuring Dave Glover as the honorary emcee of the Dave Glover Show on KMOX Radio. Registration will open at 5:00 pm with cocktails, dinner, awards, speakers, and much more.
For sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets, go to stlouis.foldsofhonor.org. Navigate to the events page and click on the Folds of Honor - Inaugural Gala thumbnail. You will then be able to register and purchase tickets for the event.