Honor Our Brave: 2022 Inaugural Folds of Honor St. Louis Gala

Matt Schwarz and Kristin Ward of Fold of Honor St. Louis join Mary in studio to discuss the upcoming event.

ST. LOUIS — Folds of Honor St. Louis provides life-changing scholarships to local spouses and children of fallen or disabled US service members.

This November you're encouraged to join Folds of Honor at their upcoming Inaugural Gala on Saturday, November 5, to Honor our Brave and discuss their new expanded mission to support all first responders.

The evening will include Live and Silent Auctions, Special guest 5-Star Recipient Speaker Karen Marie Barker and Michael “Boots” Barker-Retired Navy SEAL; and featuring Dave Glover as the honorary emcee of the Dave Glover Show on KMOX Radio. Registration will open at 5:00 pm with cocktails, dinner, awards, speakers, and much more.