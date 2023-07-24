'HONORABLE' to premiere as an official selection of the 2023 St. Louis Filmmaker Showcase

"HONORABLE" is a cinematic experience that reimages Black history. It’s a story about the ruin & reconciliation of Malcolm X Shabazz and Muhammad Ali.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase is an annual event hosted by the nonprofit Cinema St. Louis. The 17 film programs that screen at the Hi-Pointe Theatre from July 21-23 and 28-30 serve as the Showcase’s centerpiece.

Mia Bible is the Writer, Executive Producer and portrays Maya Angelou in the film. Zachary Scott Clark is the Director, Producer and portrays Muhammad Ali in the film. Bible and Clark joined Malik on Monday to share more about the film ahead of the premiere this weekend.

The the film was shot in the summer of 2020 and the team reached reached their crowdfunding goal in 15 days. One point of pride has been HONORABLE’s intentionality to contract Black crew members above and below the line in telling a story about their heroes and revolutionaries.

You can catch HONORABLE on Sunday, July 30 at 4:00pm at the Hi-Pointe Theatre.

For more information on HONORABLE, follow along on social or click HERE.

To purchase tickets and for additional information on the St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase, click HERE.