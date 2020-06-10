Cancer Support Community of Greater St. Louis holds virtual fundraiser

The ‘Hope After Dark: A Day to Give, A Night to Celebrate’ fundraiser begins October 7.

ST. LOUIS — The Cancer Support Community of Greater St. Louis is holding a virtual fundraiser beginning tomorrow, October 7.

The organization provides critical psychosocial support to people impacted by cancer – that includes any type of cancer at any stage. It benefits people with cancer, as well as their family and caregivers.

The Hope After Dark: A Day to Give, A Night to Celebrate fundraiser is October 7. It’s a 24-hour ‘Day to Give’ that turns into a ‘Night to Celebrate’ VIP sponsor event on October 8 at Palm Health.

The ‘A Night to Celebrate’ fundraiser is sponsor only and is limited due to COVID-19. However, you can attend virtually and participate in the raffles and live auction.

For more information on how you can participate and donate, visit cancersupportstl.org.