Housing Market Update: Spring Homebuying Season Kicks Off With Steady Demand

ST. LOUIS — With the spring buying season in full swing, many Americans are contemplating whether it’s a good time to buy or sell a home.
Higher mortgage rates and relentless competition for the few houses on the market are some of the many reasons sellers and buyers should work with a REALTOR® to find the right home and negotiate the terms of s
ale. In fact, according to the National Association of REALTORS®:
- Existing-home sales jumped 14.5% in February to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.58 million, representing the largest monthly percentage increase since July 2020 (+22.4%).
- Mortgage rates are significantly higher than last year, but they are still considered historically low.
- Housing inventory is expected to remain tight in 2023, with housing starts below historical averages.
Mary Caltrider chatted with Andrea Sheridan, President, Missouri REALTORS® to learn more. Take a look!
THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.
SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.