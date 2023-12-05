Housing Market Update: Spring Homebuying Season Kicks Off With Steady Demand

REALTORS® share update on spring homebuying season, expectations for the second half of 2023 and building generational wealth through homeownership.

ST. LOUIS — With the spring buying season in full swing, many Americans are contemplating whether it’s a good time to buy or sell a home.

Higher mortgage rates and relentless competition for the few houses on the market are some of the many reasons sellers and buyers should work with a REALTOR® to find the right home and negotiate the terms of s a le. In fact, according to the National Association of REALTORS®:

Existing-home sales jumped 14.5% in February to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.58 million, representing the largest monthly percentage increase since July 2020 (+22.4%).

Mortgage rates are significantly higher than last year, but they are still considered historically low.

Housing inventory is expected to remain tight in 2023, with housing starts below historical averages.

Mary Caltrider chatted with Andrea Sheridan, President, Missouri REALTORS® to learn more. Take a look!

