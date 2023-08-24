How Girls in the Know is showing teens their true self-worth

Since 2009, Girls in the Know has served 13,000 girls. The organization works to educate and empower teens and pre-teens.

ST. LOUIS — Girls in the Know was created with one goal in mind -- that every girl will know her power, discover her voice and believe she is enough.

The organization partners with school districts and community organizations by utilizing educational programs and resources, open dialogue and mentorship, they share what girls need to know in their pre-teen and teenage years.

Each workshop includes the help of a licensed professional. In a safe space, the girls chat about peer pressure, confidence, body image, safety, body and hormonal changes, mental health, all just to name a few.

7th grader, Audrey, shares it is not just what they learn, but who they get to learn with. It is a chance for girls to grow, and learn lifelong skills in a space where they can be exactly who they are. Enough.

