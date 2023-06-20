How Loving Roots Urban Farm delivers organic products directly to customers

At first glance Jill Duncan is selling vegetables out of her truck, but these roots go beyond what meets the eye.

“Hi Karla! Two weeks in a row,” says Jill Duncan.

Parked outside Winslow's Table, lies one teal truck, with one long…line.

“This is why I do what I do, this is what keeps me going,” says Jill Duncan.

Jill Duncan opened Loving Roots Urban Farm in 2017. At first glance the local farmer is selling vegetables out of her truck, but these roots go beyond what meets the eye.

After attending the apprenticeship program at Earth Dance Organic Farm, this at home gardener decided she wanted to take her green thumb one step further. Now, she operates her micro farm on Earth Dance’s property.

Bringing a wide array of vegetables to her customers, and to several local restaurants, too.

And it is these moments with her customers, many who she sees weekly, and she knows by name!

Loving Roots Urban Farm creates a connection with our home, and with our neighbors to remind us that we are not alone.