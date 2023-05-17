How one local physician is increasing accessibility and diversity in the mental health industry

Find the help you need at Ellie Mental Health Town and Country.

Introducing Ellie Mental Health Town and Country. Ellie strives to make mental health care the norm, providing people of all backgrounds accessibility to mental services.

This space is a place for people to talk, decompress and heal, yet, their impact goes beyond their services, but directly in the community too! The clinic is developing groups for the LGTBQ community, loneliness groups for the elderly, or even, spaces for healthcare workers.

“I am a physician, I worked during the pandemic, but I was not mandated to go to therapy, I should have been,” says Dr. Pamela Buchanan.

Above all, they strive for diversity in the workforce.

“We believe to have cultural competency, people need to see themselves within their therapist,” says Dr. Buchanan.

Because here at Ellie, everyone has the right to mental health care.

Medicaid and Medicare are accepted as well as many major insurances. With no waitlist, get help now. Book today at Ellie Mental Health Town and Country!

Call their office at 314-394-3534. Visit elliementalhealth.com/locations/st-louis-mo/.

