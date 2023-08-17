How Salads 2 Your Door helps the busy person eat healthy everyday

As back to school time gets busy, one meal prep service can help! Salads 2 Your Door makes nutrition easy and tasty.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Salads 2 Your Door is a weekly artisan salad delivery service helping the busy person eat healthy every day.

Back to school time means the calendar is filling up with events, after school activities, more obligations, etc. Life is busy and that means less time to prepare meals.

Thursday morning, owner of Salads 2 Your Door, Chanala Rubenfeld, joined Mary in the studio to share about her meal prep service. She explains take a minute to think about how you are going to eat healthy, no matter how busy and hectic life is. After all, the key to being healthy is eating healthy, and the key to eating healthy is being prepared. She explains always have something healthy on hand like a salad to go.

When trying to eat healthy focus on crowding out and adding more whole, natural foods to your plate instead of what not to eat. You will naturally eat more good stuff and have less room for the “bad/tempting stuff.”

Salads 2 Your Door delivers 5 salads on Sunday night. Rubenfield shares this way you have 5 healthy meals to plan on having for the week. You can learn more by visiting here.