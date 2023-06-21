How STL Green Eats is promoting a healthier lifestyle with meal prep services

STL Green Eats is a local health and wellness brand based in St. Louis whose sole purpose is to help others establish healthier meal options for their overall diet. Their meal preparation services provide a variety of different options to choose from as they personalize each order toward the specific needs of the client. They pride ourselves in being specialized as a meal preparation service that doesn't offer beef pork options.
Wednesday morning, Shay Cutts joined Mary in the Show Me kitchen to share about their business. Take a look! Learn more on Facebook at STL Green Eats. Email Info@stlgreeneats.com for more information.