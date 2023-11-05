x
Show Me St. Louis

How the City Museum continues to be an ever-evolving, and ‘weirdly wonderful’ place for kids in STL

Take the kids through a maze of fun-filled activities at the City Museum.

Housed in an old shoe factory in Downtown St. Louis, City Museum is an ever-evolving, always-thrilling, artist-built playground full of weirdly wonderful spaces to explore. From a passion project to an indoor, outdoor, underground playground that welcomes adventurous visitors from all over, it has become a nationally recognized destination. 

During Show Me St. Louis’s 1-hour special, alongside Explore St. Louis, Katy Enrique from the City Museum chatted with Mary about how they offer something for everyone. Take a listen! 

Learn more by visiting this website.

