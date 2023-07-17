How The Society of the Blind and Visually Impaired is shining light in a place of darkness

The Society of the Blind enhances independence, empowers individuals and enriches the lives of people who are visually impaired or blind.

“Mine is due to diabetes, but I thought I had time, so I waited and I shouldn't have wait,” says Brenda King, client at the Society of the Blind and Visually Impaired.

After meeting with her doctor about her vision loss, she found her way to The St. Louis Society for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

The Society of the Blind enhances independence, empowers individuals and enriches the lives of people who are visually impaired or blind. Their services include assistive technology training, occupational therapy, mobility, transportation, support groups and counseling, just to name a few of the ways they help people live their everyday life!

“They introduced me to things that I didn't even know existed,” says King.

The society visited King's house to teach her that vision loss does not have to be a barrier to living a full life.

“But I still have a life, I still can go and do things, and they have given me devices to make my quality of life much better.”

But it is not just their services that make this place so special, but their staff, too. Ali Lambert is an occupational therapist for the society. She herself suffers from vision loss. Her role allows her to empower clients to let them know they are not alone.

“The word needs to get out, because I did not know, I did not know,” says King.

Brenda's advice to those in need? Do not be afraid. Learn more by visiting https://slsbvi.org/.