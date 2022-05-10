How to best prepare as the real estate market starts to normalize

Realtors from Keller Williams Realty St. Louis stopped by Show Me St. Louis with things to keep in mind.

What is the current state of the market?

The current real estate market is normalizing. We just went through one of the craziest sellers markets our country has ever seen. With interest increasing we are beginning to see the market soften. In order to control affordability, this is a necessary evil. Prices were getting too high so some people just couldn't afford to purchase. This was also causing the rental market to increase substantially so people were either paying more in rents or a higher than usual purchase price. Inventory is still below 6 months which means we are still in a sellers market. Anything around 5 to 6 months is considered a balance market. We will need houses to sit on the market longer and more to come before we get back to a buyers market.

What is important to know during a shift?

Realtors need to keep their fingers on the pulse of the market. Realtors study all the leading economic indicators, such as of course mortgage interest rates and also on a regional and a hyper local focus we study the number of new home sale starts, average days on market, months of inventory available, and the number of homes having their prices reduced before they sell. This gives the necessary knowledge to properly advise our clients on how to position themselves to get their home sold at the best price possible to meet their goals. It also helps advise buyers to make the best possible offer to get the home they want without overpaying.

