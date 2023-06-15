Two Men and a Garden grows their kitchen through 'Kitchen Hub'

From mentorship to sharing facilities and products, the 'Kitchen Hub' is helping 33 other business owners find success.

ST. LOUIS — It all started with…well, two men and a garden.

“15 years ago, Joel and his neighbors had a garden, and they merged their garden to make salsa and pickles and they thought, let’s try selling this stuff,” says Karen Beckmann, VP of Operations.

The two neighbors started selling their salsa and pickles at a church, then to a small restaurant, then to a house, only to grow so far to here, an entire facility.

But this home came with some neighbors.

With the new space, Two Men and a Garden opened Kitchen Hub. The business allows people to not only use their facilities , but also offers a mentorship program. This local business works daily to bring up other small businesses, too.

So, what started as Two Men and a Garden is now -- an entire family.