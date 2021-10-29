Have a happy ‘Howl-o-ween’ with Treats Unleashed

Trick-or-treat for free samples with your pet on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — Treats Unleashed wants to make sure all pets have a happy Howl-o-ween this year!

Teresa Miller with Treats Unleashed joined Show Me St. Louis host Dana Dean to share how you can take part in their Halloween parties.

Trick-or-Treat for free samples with your pet at any of the 13 St. Louis Treats Unleashed shops this Saturday, October 30 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

All cash donations benefit local rescues. Costumes are encouraged, but not required.

For more information, visit treats-unleashed.com.

