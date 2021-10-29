x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Show Me St. Louis

Have a happy ‘Howl-o-ween’ with Treats Unleashed

Trick-or-treat for free samples with your pet on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — Treats Unleashed wants to make sure all pets have a happy Howl-o-ween this year!

Teresa Miller with Treats Unleashed joined Show Me St. Louis host Dana Dean to share how you can take part in their Halloween parties.

Trick-or-Treat for free samples with your pet at any of the 13 St. Louis Treats Unleashed shops this Saturday, October 30 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

All cash donations benefit local rescues. Costumes are encouraged, but not required.

For more information, visit treats-unleashed.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.

Related Articles

In Other News

Fakelicious Foods stops by Show Me St. Louis Halloween Show